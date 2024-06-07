GOCHU

Gochujangcoin is centered around the iconic K-food ingredient of gochujang, and plans to expand through related games, NFTs, and K-food recipe offerings.

NameGOCHU

RankNo.755

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply11,178,162,712,452

Max Supply29,999,999,950,000

Total Supply29,999,999,950,000

Circulation Rate0.3726%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000003030650784551,2025-05-20

Lowest Price0.000000100066496121,2024-06-07

Public BlockchainBASE

