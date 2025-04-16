GP

$GP, also known as Graphite Protocol, is a meme coin closely tied to the Solana ecosystem, managed by the SolportTom team. The project has contributed to platforms like @bonk_fun and @LiveBonk. $GP plays a key role in ecosystem rewards, with the official Twitter regularly sharing updates and partnerships.

NameGP

RankNo.1025

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.80%

Circulation Supply33,679,484.08155087

Max Supply0

Total Supply59,335,019.23716174

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High6.974056528051682,2025-07-26

Lowest Price0.027421874976476645,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Loading...