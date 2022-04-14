GRAFI

Grafilab is a revolutionary AI ecosystem that empowers anyone, from ordinary users to developers, to participate in and benefit from AI innovation. Through our CeDePIN Cloud ,Co-Builder and AI App-store platform, users can easily deploy, train and monetize AI app/agents without needing deep technical expertise. At the heart of Grafilab is our AI Data Layer, which ensures secure data integrity, ownership, and transparency, creating a trusted environment for AI development and commercialization. Grafilab is breaking down the barriers to AI accessibility and driving the evolution toward AGI.

NameGRAFI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionGrafilab is a revolutionary AI ecosystem that empowers anyone, from ordinary users to developers, to participate in and benefit from AI innovation. Through our CeDePIN Cloud ,Co-Builder and AI App-store platform, users can easily deploy, train and monetize AI app/agents without needing deep technical expertise. At the heart of Grafilab is our AI Data Layer, which ensures secure data integrity, ownership, and transparency, creating a trusted environment for AI development and commercialization. Grafilab is breaking down the barriers to AI accessibility and driving the evolution toward AGI.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.