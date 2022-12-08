GRAIL

Camelot is an ecosystem-focused and community-driven DEX built on Arbitrum. Camelot has been built as a highly efficient and customizable protocol, allowing both builders and users to leverage our custom infrastructure for deep, sustainable, and adaptable liquidity. Camelot moves beyond the traditional design of DEXs to focus on offering a tailored approach that prioritizes composability.

NameGRAIL

RankNo.3758

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply73,506

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4596.697463760124,2023-03-19

Lowest Price187.2886077658792,2022-12-08

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

