GRIFFAIN

NameGRIFFAIN

RankNo.408

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.62%

Circulation Supply999,881,120

Max Supply999,881,120

Total Supply999,881,120

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.637572120082109,2025-01-22

Lowest Price0.024409746298494826,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainSOL

Introduction

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.