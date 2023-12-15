GSWIFT

GameSwift is a modular blockchain based on zkEVM technology. Together with its gaming platform, GameSwift offers a comprehensive and user friendly solution for games, gamers, and Web3 investors. The platform features a unified token that accrues value from all games and players within the GameSwift ecosystem.

NameGSWIFT

RankNo.1413

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.17%

Circulation Supply360,769,188

Max Supply1,396,500,000

Total Supply771,112,759

Circulation Rate0.2583%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8309490782266589,2023-12-15

Lowest Price0.010991917225546221,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

