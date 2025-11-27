GUA

SUPERFORTUNE, incubated by Manta Labs, is an AI-powered Prediction Market engine that blends Chinese metaphysics with crypto markets to identify price patterns. GUA is the native utility token that is used for: Unlocking detailed fortune reports, Purchasing lucky charms such as fortune crystals, In-app payment currency.

NameGUA

RankNo.890

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)19.67%

Circulation Supply125,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.125%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.23643909109756925,2025-12-21

Lowest Price0.04081577911045705,2025-11-27

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

