GURU

Unleash the power of Web3 and AI Processors powered by Base Layer 3 Guru Network. DexGuru has transformed from a DeFi trading terminal into the Guru Network, using AI and Web3 to revolutionize data analytics and process orchestration. It serves as Multi-Chain AI Compute layer on Base Layer 3 and enables advanced, real-time solutions for decentralized finance and data-driven AI decision-making.

NameGURU

RankNo.3831

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06316788883271543,2024-11-30

Lowest Price0.002121385549613901,2025-04-22

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionUnleash the power of Web3 and AI Processors powered by Base Layer 3 Guru Network. DexGuru has transformed from a DeFi trading terminal into the Guru Network, using AI and Web3 to revolutionize data analytics and process orchestration. It serves as Multi-Chain AI Compute layer on Base Layer 3 and enables advanced, real-time solutions for decentralized finance and data-driven AI decision-making.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.