GVNR mobilises dormant liquidity by bringing Bitcoin into DeFi securely. Users can collateralise native $BTC without sacrificing trust or triggering taxable events by wrapping or bridging, unleashing its potential as a powerhouse for cross-chain innovation.

NameGVNR

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply7.200.000

Max Supply0

Total Supply20.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionGVNR mobilises dormant liquidity by bringing Bitcoin into DeFi securely. Users can collateralise native $BTC without sacrificing trust or triggering taxable events by wrapping or bridging, unleashing its potential as a powerhouse for cross-chain innovation.

Sector

Social Media

