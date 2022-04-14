GX

Grindery is a Binancelabs startup making crypto simple with the first self-custodial wallet in Telegram. Send crypto as easily as messages across multiple blockchains with our prepaid gas tank. Just use Telegram handles instead of complex wallet addresses, all without leaving the app. True self-custody meets multichain convenience.

NameGX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionGrindery is a Binancelabs startup making crypto simple with the first self-custodial wallet in Telegram. Send crypto as easily as messages across multiple blockchains with our prepaid gas tank. Just use Telegram handles instead of complex wallet addresses, all without leaving the app. True self-custody meets multichain convenience.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
GX/USDT
Grindery
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
GX/USDT
Grindery
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...