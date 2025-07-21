HAIO

HAiO is a AI Music-Fi infrastructure redefining the music economy in the AI era through Web3. By establishing an on-chain Utilization Protocol that ensures transparent ownership for every creation, HAiO goes beyond AI-powered music tools — building the foundation for an open, self-sustaining economy where creative works can be freely utilized, traded, and continuously generate new value.

NameHAIO

RankNo.1207

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.76%

Circulation Supply331,983,447

Max Supply999,987,465

Total Supply999,987,465

Circulation Rate0.3319%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04485954175712464,2025-07-21

Lowest Price0.011952586046358973,2025-11-12

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

