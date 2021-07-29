HAM

Hamster coin is decentralized and supported by a community of enthusiasts. We encourage consistent open communication and believe trust, transparency, and community are the 3 pillars to building professional success.

NameHAM

RankNo.2006

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply2,384,230,000,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2384%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.11635160945090664,2021-10-31

Lowest Price0,2021-07-29

Public BlockchainBSC

