HANDY

HANDY is a blockchain-based game platform that provides various services and contents in DeFi, NFT, P2E, and more. HANDY currently provides these two great services HandyPick and King of Planets. HANDY will have more services later and expand its ecosystem continuously.

NameHANDY

RankNo.1928

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply945,972,125

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0945%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.27980029,2020-11-25

Lowest Price0.000179943687838329,2024-09-08

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

