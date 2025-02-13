HEI

Heima Network is a next-gen Layer 1 blockchain built for easy cross-chain access. Evolving from Litentry Network, which focuses on decentralized identity and privacy, Heima helps users manage assets and interact across multiple blockchains with just one account. With built-in security and chain abstraction tech, Heima makes blockchain connections smoother and more seamless than ever.

NameHEI

RankNo.767

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)7.36%

Circulation Supply75,734,447

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply95,672,765

Circulation Rate0.7573%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.3586561844463771,2025-02-13

Lowest Price0.23297119664169133,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionHeima Network is a next-gen Layer 1 blockchain built for easy cross-chain access. Evolving from Litentry Network, which focuses on decentralized identity and privacy, Heima helps users manage assets and interact across multiple blockchains with just one account. With built-in security and chain abstraction tech, Heima makes blockchain connections smoother and more seamless than ever.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
HEI/USDT
Heima
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (HEI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
HEI/USDT
Heima
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (HEI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...