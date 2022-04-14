HOLO

Holoworld AI is a decentralized application hub designed for artificial intelligence agents, applications, and digital intellectual properties (IPs). At its core, Holoworld AI operates as an app store for AI-native applications. These applications include autonomous agents, generative media tools, and interactive content systems. By combining blockchain-based identity, ownership, and settlement layers with AI-driven utilities, the platform enables creators to develop and share digital products that can function independently or interact with each other. This design seeks to lower barriers for AI deployment by offering discoverability, monetization, and interoperability in one ecosystem.

NameHOLO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply2,048,000,000

Total Supply2,048,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

