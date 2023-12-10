HTM

Hatom has built a complete Ecosystem dedicated to fostering DeFi on MultiversX, offering a range of products designed to shape the landscape, including a lending and borrowing protocol, liquid staking, a native stablecoin, and lending as a service among other ventures. Hatom's ecosystem is committed to providing users with secure, transparent, and user-friendly access to DeFi services while emphasizing scalability and security within the MultiversX blockchain.

NameHTM

RankNo.1507

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.05%

Circulation Supply16,667,457

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1666%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.5947183933695026,2023-12-10

Lowest Price0.19376313740773712,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainEGLD

