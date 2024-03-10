HUND

HUND is a meme coin project launched on the Solana blockchain, drawing inspiration from the universally admired German Shepherd dog breed, renowned for its loyalty, intelligence, and versatility. The project aims to encapsulate these characteristics into a digital asset that fosters a community of enthusiasts and meme lovers, bridging the gap between cryptocurrency and digital art through a vibrant ecosystem centred around German Shepherd memes.

NameHUND

RankNo.1901

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.12%

Circulation Supply398,686,084.6725789

Max Supply0

Total Supply399,994,343.0607729

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.058309264934050455,2024-03-17

Lowest Price0.000035172954125922,2024-03-10

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionHUND is a meme coin project launched on the Solana blockchain, drawing inspiration from the universally admired German Shepherd dog breed, renowned for its loyalty, intelligence, and versatility. The project aims to encapsulate these characteristics into a digital asset that fosters a community of enthusiasts and meme lovers, bridging the gap between cryptocurrency and digital art through a vibrant ecosystem centred around German Shepherd memes.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.