HYBUX

HYTOPIA is a creator-driven gaming platform designed to enable users to build and share immersive, multiplayer voxel-style games using JavaScript and TypeScript. The project’s vision is to establish a sustainable ecosystem where value flows to those who contribute to growth—players, creators, and community members.

NameHYBUX

RankNo.4017

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10 000 000 000

Total Supply10 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.005026092464011746,2025-11-19

Lowest Price0.001528334298128951,2025-12-15

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionHYTOPIA is a creator-driven gaming platform designed to enable users to build and share immersive, multiplayer voxel-style games using JavaScript and TypeScript. The project’s vision is to establish a sustainable ecosystem where value flows to those who contribute to growth—players, creators, and community members.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
HYBUX/USDT
HYTOPIA
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (HYBUX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
HYBUX/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (HYBUX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...