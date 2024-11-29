HYPE

Hyperliquid is a performant blockchain built with the vision of a fully onchain open financial system. Liquidity, user applications, and trading activity synergize on a unified platform that will ultimately house all of finance.

NameHYPE

RankNo.12

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0034%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)96.30%

Circulation Supply333,928,180

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,993,930

Circulation Rate0.3339%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High39.926312960542624,2025-05-26

Lowest Price3.2002764730895623,2024-11-29

Public BlockchainHYPEREVM

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.