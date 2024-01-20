ICENETWORK

Ice Open Network (ION) is a highly scalable and fast Layer 1 blockchain, facilitating seamless decentralized applications with a user-friendly drag-and-drop dApp builder, making Web3 integration accessible to everyone. ION enhances digital interactions across various services, including identity verification, social media, and secure data management, making it accessible to a wide audience and setting a new standard in the blockchain ecosystem.

NameICENETWORK

RankNo.599

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.11%

Circulation Supply6,615,204,261.41

Max Supply0

Total Supply21,150,537,435.26

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.01577413979722423,2024-01-20

Lowest Price0.002752095838621793,2024-08-05

Public BlockchainBSC

Ice Open Network (ION) is a highly scalable and fast Layer 1 blockchain, facilitating seamless decentralized applications with a user-friendly drag-and-drop dApp builder, making Web3 integration accessible to everyone. ION enhances digital interactions across various services, including identity verification, social media, and secure data management, making it accessible to a wide audience and setting a new standard in the blockchain ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ICENETWORK/USDT
Ice Open Network
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ICENETWORK)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
