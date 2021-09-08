IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. IDEX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 519,251,085.403 in circulation. The last known price of IDEX is $0.051546 USD and is down -5.87% over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $330,723.128 traded over the last 24 hours.

NameIDEX

RankNo.798

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.67%

Circulation Supply945,447,584.7059144

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.97451541,2021-09-08

Lowest Price0.00855880795496,2020-03-16

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

IDEX/USDT
IDEX
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (IDEX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
