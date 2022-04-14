IDLETRADEX

IdleTradeX is a decentralized marketplace for idle goods, combining NFT authentication, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and on-chain settlement. It ensures second-hand items are traded with verified authenticity, transparency, and sustainable incentives.

NameIDLETRADEX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply5 000 000 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionIdleTradeX is a decentralized marketplace for idle goods, combining NFT authentication, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and on-chain settlement. It ensures second-hand items are traded with verified authenticity, transparency, and sustainable incentives.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.