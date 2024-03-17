ID

SPACE ID is building a universal name service network with a one-stop identity platform to discover, register, trade, and manage Web3 domains. It also includes a Web3 Name SDK & API for developers across blockchains and provides a multi-chain name service for everyone to easily build and create a Web3 identity.

NameID

RankNo.239

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.02%

Circulation Supply1,015,238,153.8411064

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply1,995,265,932.1744397

Circulation Rate0.5076%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.829245193291274,2024-03-17

Lowest Price0.15071301545584262,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSPACE ID is building a universal name service network with a one-stop identity platform to discover, register, trade, and manage Web3 domains. It also includes a Web3 Name SDK & API for developers across blockchains and provides a multi-chain name service for everyone to easily build and create a Web3 identity.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
ID/USDT
SPACE ID
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ID)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ID/USDT
SPACE ID
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ID)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...