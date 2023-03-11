INDY

Indigo Protocol is a synthetics protocol for on-chain price exposure to digital and real-world assets, built on Cardano.

NameINDY

RankNo.897

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.19%

Circulation Supply16,052,819

Max Supply35,000,000

Total Supply35,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4586%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.578412428341301,2023-07-14

Lowest Price0.25998980053675613,2023-03-11

Public BlockchainADA

IntroductionIndigo Protocol is a synthetics protocol for on-chain price exposure to digital and real-world assets, built on Cardano.

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

INDY/USDT
Indigo Protocol
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (INDY)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
INDY/USDT
Indigo Protocol
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (INDY)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Loading...