INSP

Inspect is the pulse of Web3, a cutting-edge layer 2 solution that empowers users within the X (Twitter) and other social ecosystems with indispensable tools and insights for navigating the dynamic realms of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

NameINSP

RankNo.1731

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply462,901,406.48

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4629%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.3073823161861293,2023-12-06

Lowest Price0.003948942101004962,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionInspect is the pulse of Web3, a cutting-edge layer 2 solution that empowers users within the X (Twitter) and other social ecosystems with indispensable tools and insights for navigating the dynamic realms of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.