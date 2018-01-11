IOST

The IOS(Internet of Services) offers a solid infrastructure for all kinds of online service providers. Its ultra-high TPS, privacy protection, scalable and secure blockchain provide infinitely many new possibilities for online service providers to serve their customer base.

NameIOST

RankNo.380

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply25,407,526,843

Max Supply90,000,000,000

Total Supply45,779,378,999

Circulation Rate0.2823%

Issue Date2018-01-11 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.01 USDT

All-Time High0.13649600744247437,2018-01-24

Lowest Price0.00156203910694,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainIOST

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

