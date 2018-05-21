IOTX

IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

NameIOTX

RankNo.229

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.14%

Circulation Supply9,441,368,979

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,441,368,983

Circulation Rate0.9441%

Issue Date2018-05-21 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.007 USDT

All-Time High0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13

Lowest Price0.00123909173461,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainIOTX

