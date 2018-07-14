IQ

The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to building a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The IQ token powers a knowledge ecosystem including applications such as IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia. IQ.wiki integrates AI for tasks including summarizing wiki articles. IQ is a DeFi and governance token with native staking enabled through HiIQ. The token is governed by BrainDAO which also includes BrainDAO's treasury of digital assets.

NameIQ

RankNo.400

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply21,618,292,951.929

Max Supply60,000,000,000

Total Supply21,618,292,951.929

Circulation Rate0.3603%

Issue Date2018-07-14 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07653030008077621,2018-07-16

Lowest Price0.000624084526758,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainEOS

Sector

Social Media

