IXFI launched its native $IXFI token as the utility layer within a global cryptocurrency ecosystem that began in 2021. The token supports a range of ecosystem activities, including fee discounts, staking, and access to exclusive programs such as a launchpad and cashback rewards.

NameIXFI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

