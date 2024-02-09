KARATE

Karate Combat is the only sports league founded by crypto-natives, governed and gamified by a token. $KARATE holders govern the league and earn more tokens by playing the League's new Gaming apps.

NameKARATE

RankNo.1049

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply66,649,473,128

Max Supply110,000,000,000

Total Supply110,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6059%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.006540469042834726,2024-02-09

Lowest Price0.000120689878676149,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainHBAR

IntroductionKarate Combat is the only sports league founded by crypto-natives, governed and gamified by a token. $KARATE holders govern the league and earn more tokens by playing the League's new Gaming apps.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.