A digital currency with a heart - giving back where it matters most. In a world where technological progress must go hand in hand with social responsibility, $KARMA was created with a simple yet powerful vision: $KARMA aims to be a stable, transparent, and sustainable bridge between crypto innovation and real human need. We believe that true value is not just created in markets, but in people's lives. That's why $KARMA is built to give back where it's needed and where it makes a real difference.

NameKARMA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,988,284

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

