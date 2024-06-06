KARRAT

The KARRAT Protocol is a set of smart contracts and other modules enabling users to generate in-game playable characters from NFTs, aiming to bridge the world between web3 and gaming while also unlocking the future of conversational AI chatbots to the masses. My Pet Hooligan, the first game to integrate $KARRAT and the KARRAT Protocol, is a highly anticipated social-action game in Early Access (Pre-Alpha) release on EPIC Games.

NameKARRAT

RankNo.863

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.27%

Circulation Supply336,578,419

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3365%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.26967282682687,2024-06-06

Lowest Price0.054316689255168436,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

