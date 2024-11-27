KIMA

Kima is a blockchain-based platform that addresses the growing need for seamless interoperability between Web3 ecosystems and traditional financial systems. The platform provides a universal financial infrastructure that enables smooth and secure transactions across various asset classes, including digital assets, fiat currencies, and securities. Kima’s core mission is to bridge the gap between decentralized finance and legacy financial institutions, making cross-ecosystem transactions, liquidity management, and asset transfers more efficient and secure.

NameKIMA

RankNo.1510

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.54%

Circulation Supply32,607,993

Max Supply210,000,000

Total Supply210,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1552%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.095506932178614,2024-11-27

Lowest Price0.04643687296747349,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainARB

