KISHU

Launched in April 2021, Kishu Inu is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency of its kind. Kishu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in one, easy to understand project.

NameKISHU

RankNo.1124

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply93,136,097,121,133,940

Max Supply0

Total Supply96,702,938,412,730,850

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-06-28 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00000002,2021-05-14

Lowest Price0,2021-05-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionLaunched in April 2021, Kishu Inu is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency of its kind. Kishu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in one, easy to understand project.

Sector

Social Media

