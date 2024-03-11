KNINE

K9 Finance, a Shibarium-based LSD(Liquid Staking Derivatives) platform, offers core DeFi services and acts as an official validator. Rewarding $KNINE holders with $BONE for block validation, it aims to drive DeFi adoption via the 'Roundtable of Dogs' DAO, which governs treasury and roadmap decisions.

NameKNINE

RankNo.1842

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply402,272,229,062

Max Supply999,589,999,999

Total Supply999,589,999,999

Circulation Rate0.4024%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000354285884683723,2024-03-11

Lowest Price0.000001684705136988,2025-04-04

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionK9 Finance, a Shibarium-based LSD(Liquid Staking Derivatives) platform, offers core DeFi services and acts as an official validator. Rewarding $KNINE holders with $BONE for block validation, it aims to drive DeFi adoption via the 'Roundtable of Dogs' DAO, which governs treasury and roadmap decisions.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.