KOLZ

KOLZ is a cutting-edge Web3 platform designed to bridge the gap between leading influencers in the cryptocurrency space, known as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and their followers. By leveraging Sensay’s advanced AI-powered replication technology, KOLZ enables influencers to create digital replicas of themselves, allowing their followers unprecedented access to their knowledge, strategies, and insights. The KOLZ token is the primary utility token of this ecosystem, offering unique features and benefits for both users and influencers.

NameKOLZ

RankNo.5170

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001654220575532274,2024-12-12

Lowest Price0.00003218499560923,2025-04-19

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

