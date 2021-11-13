KP3R

Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs. The scope of Keep3r network is not to manage these jobs themselves, but to allow contracts to register as jobs for keepers, and keepers to register themselves as available to perform jobs.

NameKP3R

RankNo.1545

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)43.15%

Circulation Supply425,178

Max Supply0

Total Supply425,178

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2056.096236418172,2021-11-13

Lowest Price5.319300736605277,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

