L1

Lamina1 is a layer 1 blockchain and platform for the next era of IP and co-creation.

NameL1

RankNo.4207

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,500,000,000

Total Supply1,500,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6040268637073883,2024-11-27

Lowest Price0.03432273525137644,2025-05-17

Public BlockchainLAMINA1

IntroductionLamina1 is a layer 1 blockchain and platform for the next era of IP and co-creation.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.