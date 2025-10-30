LAB

LAB is a multi-chain trading infrastructure that lets anyone trade, deploy, and analyze tokens with unmatched speed, precision, and control.

NameLAB

RankNo.605

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.24%

Circulation Supply230,400,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2304%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4576745217077037,2025-10-30

Lowest Price0.07432014271580276,2025-12-02

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionLAB is a multi-chain trading infrastructure that lets anyone trade, deploy, and analyze tokens with unmatched speed, precision, and control.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.