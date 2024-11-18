LAIKAL2

Laïka is the first Layer 2 on Dogecoin designed to enhance the use of native Dogecoin assets. Our mission is to unlock the potential of Dogecoin assets and bring DogFi (DeFi on $DOGE) to the cryptospace.

NameLAIKAL2

RankNo.4486

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.404704208086735,2024-11-18

Lowest Price0.036862033424837966,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionLaïka is the first Layer 2 on Dogecoin designed to enhance the use of native Dogecoin assets. Our mission is to unlock the potential of Dogecoin assets and bring DogFi (DeFi on $DOGE) to the cryptospace.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.