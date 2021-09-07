LIKE

LIKE is the utility token at the core of an ecosystem of AI & blockchain products built for creators by Like Labs. Like Labs is developing a suite of solutions using AI and blockchain to empower creators, amplify their reach, and create sustainable revenue streams in this new digital age. We believe by removing financial censorship, and providing cutting-edge AI tools, we will create a fairer and more inclusive creator economy.

NameLIKE

RankNo.1369

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.21%

Circulation Supply331,159,918

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6623%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.00581899,2021-09-07

Lowest Price0.001349657658212979,2023-08-06

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionLIKE is the utility token at the core of an ecosystem of AI & blockchain products built for creators by Like Labs. Like Labs is developing a suite of solutions using AI and blockchain to empower creators, amplify their reach, and create sustainable revenue streams in this new digital age. We believe by removing financial censorship, and providing cutting-edge AI tools, we will create a fairer and more inclusive creator economy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.