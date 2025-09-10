LINEA

Linea is the Layer 2 built from first principles to strengthen Ethereum and the entire ETH economy. Every aspect of its design—from its productive ETH burn mechanics, and capital efficient native yield, to its underlying Ethereum-equivalent zk tech—amplifies the value and utility of Ethereum Mainnet. All of this is backed by the largest ecosystem fund in the space, managed by the most trusted Ethereum builders. With institutional-grade infrastructure, and deep integration across DeFi, Linea is the best chain for ETH capital, where every transaction and every block strengthens Ethereum.

NameLINEA

RankNo.265

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.12%

Circulation Supply15,482,147,850

Max Supply72,009,990,000

Total Supply72,009,990,000

Circulation Rate0.215%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04657278430753583,2025-09-10

Lowest Price0.005926820554907513,2025-12-18

Public BlockchainLINEA

IntroductionLinea is the Layer 2 built from first principles to strengthen Ethereum and the entire ETH economy. Every aspect of its design—from its productive ETH burn mechanics, and capital efficient native yield, to its underlying Ethereum-equivalent zk tech—amplifies the value and utility of Ethereum Mainnet. All of this is backed by the largest ecosystem fund in the space, managed by the most trusted Ethereum builders. With institutional-grade infrastructure, and deep integration across DeFi, Linea is the best chain for ETH capital, where every transaction and every block strengthens Ethereum.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.