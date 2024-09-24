LOGX

LogX Network is the ultimate DeFI superapp, offering 50+ exotic perpetual markets, Leveraged prediction markets,memecoins & RWAs. LogX Network is powered by Arbitrum, Hyperlane, and AltLayer. LogX Network aggregates liquidity from top CEXs like Binance, Coinbase, and OKX, delivering limitless liquidity to DeFi consumers.

NameLOGX

RankNo.1585

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.10%

Circulation Supply242,072,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.242%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.22448504758967733,2024-09-24

Lowest Price0.009388654677149538,2025-05-07

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionLogX Network is the ultimate DeFI superapp, offering 50+ exotic perpetual markets, Leveraged prediction markets,memecoins & RWAs. LogX Network is powered by Arbitrum, Hyperlane, and AltLayer. LogX Network aggregates liquidity from top CEXs like Binance, Coinbase, and OKX, delivering limitless liquidity to DeFi consumers.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.