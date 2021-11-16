LQTY

Liquity (LQTY) is a token that captures the fee revenue generated by the Liquity Protocol via staking. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.

NameLQTY

RankNo.426

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)18.71%

Circulation Supply94,973,707.53188409

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9497%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High62.974752516289335,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.4336891936927399,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionLiquity (LQTY) is a token that captures the fee revenue generated by the Liquity Protocol via staking. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
LQTY/USDT
Liquity
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (LQTY)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
LQTY/USDT
Liquity
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (LQTY)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...