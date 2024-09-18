LSD

Liquidswap, the #1 AMM on Move powered by Pontem Network, dominates Aptos with the highest market share in trading volume and users. Developed by Pontem and backed by top-tier VCs including Lightspeed, Faction, and Pantera, Liquidswap leverages the unique Move language to provide best-in-class performance and speed for peer-to-peer digital asset trading.

NameLSD

RankNo.3942

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply42,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.387039426517203,2024-10-16

Lowest Price0.25804836015812416,2024-09-18

Public BlockchainAPTOS

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.