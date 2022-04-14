LUNAM

AdLunam is a full-stack Web3 fundraising platform that powers smarter airdrops and IDOs by integrating 360° engagement analytics into allocation mechanics. At the core is our proprietary Proof of Attention™ (PoA) protocol, which scores user behaviour across social and on-chain platforms to build dynamic investor reputation profiles. This data flows through our full product suite (SocialFi, token sales, DEX), each product strengthening the next, forming a growth flywheel where engagement becomes data, data becomes reputation, and reputation drives access and capital.

NameLUNAM

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionAdLunam is a full-stack Web3 fundraising platform that powers smarter airdrops and IDOs by integrating 360° engagement analytics into allocation mechanics. At the core is our proprietary Proof of Attention™ (PoA) protocol, which scores user behaviour across social and on-chain platforms to build dynamic investor reputation profiles. This data flows through our full product suite (SocialFi, token sales, DEX), each product strengthening the next, forming a growth flywheel where engagement becomes data, data becomes reputation, and reputation drives access and capital.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.