Levva is your AI-powered DeFi portfolio manager that does all the heavy lifting for you. Our AI co-pilot tailors investment strategies to your goals, securely automates yield optimization, and gives you full control over your portfolio with zero complexity. Whether you're new to DeFi or a pro, Levva makes it effortless, safe, and optimized so you can focus on what matters while your assets work for you.

NameLVVA

RankNo.3240

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply1,250,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.005216340150260189,2025-05-14

Lowest Price0.003321655500508429,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainETH

