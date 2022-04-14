MAIGA

Decentralised AI agent economy for crypto and DeFAI, powered by "Proof of Trading" PoT token model based on trading volume. Backed by Amber, Chainlink, TBV, IBC, RBV and more.

NameMAIGA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionDecentralised AI agent economy for crypto and DeFAI, powered by "Proof of Trading" PoT token model based on trading volume. Backed by Amber, Chainlink, TBV, IBC, RBV and more.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.