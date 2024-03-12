MANTA

Manta Network is the multi-modular ecosystem for zero-knowledge (ZK) applications.

NameMANTA

RankNo.316

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.27%

Circulation Supply415,299,888.0551417

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.082953050622184,2024-03-12

Lowest Price0.16051224988054705,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainMANTA

