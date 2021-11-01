MARS4

Mars4 - centered ecosystem where you can explore a virtual Mars Metaverse, own and customize your land property and even reap the rewards of the world’s first revenue-generating NFT! Mars4 users purchase land plots where they can later cultivate civilisations and create economies. Landlords can build upon, rent and sell their lots.

NameMARS4

RankNo.2424

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply2,483,082,772

Max Supply4,000,000,000

Total Supply4,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6207%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.051011096923131,2021-11-01

Lowest Price0.000111231501407966,2025-05-15

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMars4 - centered ecosystem where you can explore a virtual Mars Metaverse, own and customize your land property and even reap the rewards of the world’s first revenue-generating NFT! Mars4 users purchase land plots where they can later cultivate civilisations and create economies. Landlords can build upon, rent and sell their lots.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

